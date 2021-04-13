Intel steps up hiring in Taiwan

Intel Corp. is ramping up hiring activity globally but more so in Taiwan. The move forms part of Intel’s strategy to scale the existing supply chains with PC manufacturers in Taiwan and work with external foundries to ensure design, quality, and reliability of its products, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals a considerable jump in the company’s recruitment in Taiwan with job postings increasing more than three times from 25 in February 2021 to 93 in March 2021.

“Intel’s job postings surge in Taiwan is significant given its 2020 hiring trend in the country and the company’s renewed focus on achieving supply security of semiconductors for its PC partners,” says Ajay Thalluri, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData.

Advertisment

Supports design, develop and manufacture

About 80% of the postings in March 2021 were for experienced engineers, who can work from Hsinchu and Taipei cities in Taiwan. Most jobs were for technology and manufacturing group in Taiwan that supports design, develop, and manufacture for foundry technologies and semiconductor testing centers.

Jobs include vice president of manufacturing supply chain ramp; yield modeling engineer; graphics software engineer; HW platform application manager; BIOS engineer; physical design manager; external foundry quality and reliability technologist. Multiple jobs were also posted for product engineers and platform validation and debug engineers.

Significant jobs for global supply chain group

Additionally, Intel is hiring for business groups such as client ecosystem development group; client computing group (CCG); data center group (DCG); sales and marketing group; non-volatile memory solutions group. Notably, job postings in the DCG group indicate the company’s focus on developing next generation silicon chipsets. Significant jobs are also for global supply chain (GSC) group that focuses on developing new products for original design manufacturers (ODM) and suppliers.

“It was few months before the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions when the then Intel CEO Bob Swan visited Taiwan and said that the company will increase investment in the country. Now, it looks like the company is back on track with its Taiwan-centric strategy as hiring activity gathers momentum,” Thalluri concludes.