Heilind inks deal with Rosenberger

Heilind Electronics, distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with Rosenberger North America, a leader in RF and fiber optic connectivity solutions.

The agreement positions Heilind as an authorized global distributor of Rosenberger products. It also authorizes Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind, to distribute the manufacturer’s products in the Americas.

Heilind and ICC will offer Rosenberger’s full product portfolio, including RF and coaxial connectors, fiber optic connectors, high-voltage power connectors and alternative energy connectors. Customers will also have the option to customize these solutions to their requirements.

Rosenberger’s high-tech products are used in a variety of markets, including mobile and telecommunications, industrial measurement technology, automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics, data technology and aerospace.