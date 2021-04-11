Electronic Products & Technology

Heilind inks deal with Rosenberger

Disty specialist broadens RF, fiber optic connector portfolio

April 11, 2021  EP&T Magazine


Electronics
Interconnect
Supply Chain
coaxial
connector
fiber optic
Interconnect
RF
supply Chain

Heilind Electronics, distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with Rosenberger North America, a leader in RF and fiber optic connectivity solutions.

The agreement positions Heilind as an authorized global distributor of Rosenberger products. It also authorizes Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind, to distribute the manufacturer’s products in the Americas.

Source: Rosenberger

Heilind and ICC will offer Rosenberger’s full product portfolio, including RF and coaxial connectors, fiber optic connectors, high-voltage power connectors and alternative energy connectors. Customers will also have the option to customize these solutions to their requirements.

Rosenberger’s high-tech products are used in a variety of markets, including mobile and telecommunications, industrial measurement technology, automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics, data technology and aerospace.

Advertisment

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Heilind receives Molex Canada branch award
Heilind expands disty deal with Smiths Interconnect
Heilind marks 40th anniversary
Heilind Electronics partners with Bel Fuse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*