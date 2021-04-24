GaN Systems accelerates growth momentum

GaN Systems, an Ottawa-based and global provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power transistor chips, says mainstream adoption of GaN technology to meet rapid growth of data and energy demands across key industries is driving “accelerated momentum” in customer growth. Over the past year, GaN Systems has demonstrated strong market leadership with significant customer growth and innovative power system design applications which remove the limitations of legacy silicon by utilizing GaN technology to design the near future of lighter, smaller, lower cost and more efficient power systems.

According to industry analyst firm Yole Développement, GaN is disrupting a 50-billion-dollar semiconductor market. Gallium nitride is rapidly becoming a de-facto solution for corporations in rapidly growing categories including automotive (EV), chargers and ac adapters, data centers and renewables.

40X capacity expansion in 2021

This increase in market sector momentum follows GaN Systems’ recent two announcements of shipping their 20 Millionth GaN transistor as well as the company’s news that its factory partners are on schedule to complete a 40X capacity expansion in 2021 to meet increasing demand across various industries for power supply for electric vehicles (EV), data center, telecom, AC fast charger, automotive LiDAR and wireless power.

Siemens, a global Fortune 100 company focusing on digitalization, electrification and automation for the process and manufacturing industries, and is a leader in power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure, and distributed energy systems, has moved from using silicon semiconductors to GaN for its new generation of Siemens converters. Stated Andreas Gröger of the Siemens Technology department, “GaN permits entirely new applications, and this challenge brought about a breakthrough in drive technology.”