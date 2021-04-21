EXFO partners with Algonquin College

EXFO Inc., Quebec City-based test, monitoring and analytics experts, is collaborating with Algonquin College, a polytechnic institute in Ottawa and its Optical Systems and Sensors (OSS) program. EXFO will support the program’s upgrade of its Optophotonics Lab by donating advanced testing technology equipment (100G), in the form of FTB portable test modules.

“This testing equipment will enhance students’ work in the program’s state-of-the-art Optophotonics Lab and will give them invaluable hands-on, practical experience in operating and managing 200 Gb/s optical transport networks and optical switches in the Lab,” said Dr. Wahab Almuhtadi, Professor and Coordinator of Optical Systems and Sensors Program, an Algonquin College-Carleton University bachelor’s degree joint program.

Cutting-edge telecommunications

The 100G FTB modules also offer feature-rich test applications allowing a multitude of Ethernet testing from 10M to 100G and transport protocol testing which students are likely to use later in cutting-edge telecommunications companies and which feature the friendliest graphical user interface on the market.

“Innovation is in our DNA here at EXFO, and we are deeply committed to supporting the next generation of innovators, such as through this partnership with Algonquin College,” said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO’s Vice President, Test and Measurement. “This kind of initiative benefits everyone: students, the college and our own team.”

“EXFO’s investment aligns with Algonquin College’s commitment to delivering hands-on, digitally connected, experiential learning,” said Claude Brulé, President and Chief Executive Officer of Algonquin College “Thanks to the company’s generosity, our learners will gain experience with cutting-edge technology and be positioned for long-term career success.”

As part of their commitment to innovation, both EXFO and Algonquin College are members of Canada’s Center of Excellence for Next Generation Networks (CENGN), where companies from different fields work together to ensure the continuity and expansion of the Canadian communications industry.