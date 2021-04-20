EPTECH on Demand aims to bring industry together, educate

If you are looking to re-connect with industry peers , while also learning about some new technology coming on-stream, you will want to register to attend EPTECH on Demand, the virtual event format of the live Eptech trade show series.

The first of four virtual events planned for 2021 takes place on April 28th, commencing at 1pm EDT.

Face-to-face video calls and chat

Owned and operated by EP&T magazine, EPTECH on Demand will utilize PheedLoop as its online show platform. The virtual event portal allows exhibitors to see, in real-time, who is visiting their booth. Interactive features include face-to-face video calls and chat. Users can share their screen on a video call, walking attendees through the website or presentation, conduct a product demo, show video or share documents, according to show manager Scott Atkinson.

“We’ve invested a lot of time into developing a virtual EPTECH experience that will help both exhibitors and attendees achieve a strong return on investment and on their time,” says Atkinson. “Fundamental to any successful EPTECH event, our virtual equivalent will provide attendees with the ability to have direct contact with product and service suppliers.”

Advertisment

Each show date will feature a keynote address

Unlike the analog version of the shows, Virtual EPTECH will air for three hours, beginning at 1pm EDT each show day. EPTECH On Demand will continue to provide top-notch sessions, led by industry experts, to help attendees stay on trend and grow their business. Each show date will feature a keynote address.

The keynote speaker for April 28th is Philippe Berrouard, founder & chief technology officer of Brilliant Matters, a Quebec City-based supplier of organic semiconductors and conductors for electronic OEMs. Berrouard is the co-inventor of the firm’s core technology, which he developed during his PhD in prof. Mario Leclerc’s research group at Université Laval. He perfected his knowledge of organic electronics devices during a six-month stay at the Nobel Prize winner Alan J. Heeger’s laboratory.

Philippe Berrouard, founder & CTO – Brilliant Matters

Berrouard will address the rise of printed electronics, more specifically the sub-market of organic printed electronics. The goal intended is to give a glimpse of the possibilities (market, drivers, applications, economics). He will also share some of his firm’s success in the area of printed organic solar cells.

“At the core of every event is the content,” Atkinson enthuses. “Show visitors can still drop in on exhibitors ‘booths’ and chat about their project and find solutions, partners or new suppliers.”

Other show dates in 2021 include: May 19th, June 16th, and September 15th.

Click here for more info