Digi-Key inks global disty deal with ArkX Laboratories

Digi-Key Electronics, has secured a global distribution partnership with ArkX Laboratories to deliver its Advanced Far-field Voice Capture AFE module and development kit for voice-enabled IoT products.

The Advanced Far-field Voice Capture AFE module and development kit outperforms other existing far-field solutions and delivers an enhanced voice experience to consumers by capturing voice commands from three times (3X) the standard distance, around corners, noisy and reflective environments, and without lowering playback volume. Additionally, EveryWord technology provides the ability to identify and suppress speech from TV or other single-point noise sources.

The voice capture module can be used in several IoT applications as a human to machine interface. EveryWord’s advanced technology also offers improved performance for Fortune 1000 companies, OEMs, and start-ups who want to bring their voice-enabled smart products and devices to market while mitigating risk, reducing development costs, and accelerating their time-to-market.