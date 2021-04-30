Digi-Key inks disty deal with ERNI

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with ERNI Electronics to offer robust electronic connectors for a wide range of industries, including IoT, automotive, transportation, aerospace, military, industrial, medical, lighting, communications and instrumentation.

ERNI connectors and cable assemblies are trusted for the security and strong vibration resistance, achieved through designs that include dual beam female contacts, terminal position assurance (TPA), and scoop proof housings. A number of termination styles are available with ERNI products, including surface mount, pressfit, and solder.

“The breadth and depth of the ERNI portfolio is one that designers from all industries look to for quality, robust and reliable solutions,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “We look forward to marketing and making available ERNI’s Maxibridge and other surface mount connector solutions to our global engineering customer base.”

ERNI first introduced DIN in 1968 and has continued to develop strong, reliable interconnect solutions since. The company’s portfolio includes well known board-to-board products such as DIN, 2 mm HM ERmet and ZD as well as a powerful line of wire-to-board products including the 2.54 mm pitch MaxiBridge with 12 A and MicroBridge with a 1.27 mm pitch that carries 9 A per contact.