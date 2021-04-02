Digi-Key adds DKRed custom circuit board option to PCB Builder

Leading global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Electronics recently launched its DKRed program in its PCB Builder tool, which will allow makers, hobbyists and students to quote, source and order smaller quantities of custom print circuit boards (pcb).

DKRed is a low-cost, quick-turn live feature in PCB Builder that has a minimum order quantity of just 4 boards, which can be as small as 1×1 inch. The turnaround time from ordering to delivery is approximately 10 days.

Design to prototyping, sourcing and beyond

“With the launch of DKRed, Digi-Key is further committing to its mission of being a one-stop shop for turning a concept into reality for all customers,” said Missy Hall, senior director, new market development for Digi-Key. “We are proud to enhance our PCB Builder tool to ensure that all stages in the design and development journey are supported, from design to prototyping, sourcing and beyond.”

Digi-Key’s PCB Builder tool, which launched in June 2020, streamlines the pcb ordering experience and allows customers to receive instant quotes from multiple pcb companies all in one place. PCB Builder is part of the Digi-Key Marketplace initiative, which provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more.