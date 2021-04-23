Electronic Products & Technology

Chip shortage halts production at Jaguar UK car plant

Latest automaker to fall victim to the global shortage of microchips

April 23, 2021  By The Associated Press, London UK


Electronics
Semiconductors
Supply Chain
chip
microchip
semiconductor
supply Chain

Jaguar Land Rover said Thursday it is suspending production at two U.K. factories, becoming the latest automaker to fall victim to a global shortage of microchips.

“Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors,” the British luxury car brand said in a statement. The shortage “is having an impact on our production schedules and our ability to meet global demand for some of our vehicles.”

Source: Jaguar Land Rover Canada

Production will be halted for a “limited period” starting Monday at its Halewood factory near Liverpool and at its Castle Bromwich plant near Birmingham in central England, the company said, without being more specific. Manufacturing at another plant in Solihull in central England will continue.

Vehicles resemble computers on wheels

The Halewood factory makes Jaguar’s XE, XF and F-type models, and the Castle Bromwich plant produces the Land Rover Discover Sport and Range Rover Evoque. The announcement is the latest to highlight the challenge the intensifying chip shortage poses to the global auto industry, which is building vehicles that are starting to resemble computers on wheels.

Advertisment

General Motors and Ford said earlier this month they were being forced to cut production at their North American factories because of tightening chip supplies. Other marques like Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, Volkswagen, Nissan and Honda have also been hit hard by the semiconductor shortage.

Chip factories started shutting down

Tightening chip shortages have been rippling through various markets since last summer. As the coronavirus pandemic erupted in early 2020, chip factories started shutting down, particularly in Asia, where much of global semiconductor production is based. By the time they started to reopen, there was big a backlog of orders to fill.

The semiconductor shortfall deepened after a fire last month at a plant owned by Japan’s Renesas, which makes chips for Toyota, Nissan and Honda.

Print this page

Related Stories
Chip shortage forces more production cuts by GM, Ford
Chip shortage forces Ford to build trucks without computers
Chip shortage forces CAMI plant to reduce workforce
Semi shortage forces automobile production cuts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*