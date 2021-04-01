Arbell adds industry veterans

Arbell Electronics Inc., a national distributor of production supplies and equipment across Canada, has announced its addition of two industry veterans to its sales force.

Aaron Bensimon joined Arbell in mid-2020 as national technical sales manager based in Montreal. With more than 25-years of experience representing some of the leading major lines in Canada, Bensimon has built a reputation of being a dependable ‘solutions provider’ for all his customers when it comes to all aspect of electronic assembly.

Production materials & equipment

“There is no doubt in my time at Arbell that I have come to understand why customers and suppliers love this company, the value that they provide to all is truly incredible with their incredible team, large inventory stocking levels and amazing line card,” says Bensimon.

Nick Donato also joined Arbell this March as account manager in the Ottawa region. Donato is well known in the industry for working for a major global distributor and then as a national distribution sales manager for one of the leading test equipment brands.

Advertisment

Industry experience

“I left the industry for a bit but when Arbell called me, I was so excited to come back and see many people I used to work at the customer level,” says Donato. “Then to join a leader such as Arbell was truly fantastic, as their supplier base is incredible, and they have so many options for our customers.”

“Adding two talented and industry veterans is a great addition to our company and they will continue and build on our success that makes us the biggest and the best partner for our customers from coast to coast,” added Arbell president Lee Wise.