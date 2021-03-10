Varitron acquired by Atlanta-based EMS provider

East West Manufacturing, LLC, a global design, manufacturing and distribution services business, has acquired Varitron Inc., a Montreal-based provider of integrated electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing and new product introduction services. Founded in 1991, Varitron operates four facilities in and around the greater Montreal area. This acquisition further enhances the growth of East West by adding a well-established nearshore operation in Canada and advances the firm’s strategic focus on growing its North American electronics manufacturing capabilities.

We are excited to partner with Varitron to expand our integrated design, manufacturing and distribution services into Canada.” says East West co-founder and CEO Scott Ellyson. “Varitron has an extraordinary reputation for putting customers first and has an established presence for innovation in a variety of high-growth sectors such as medical, industrial, telecommunications and defense. Varitron allows us to offer our customers even greater nearshore, higher mix, lower volume, quick turn electronic manufacturing services. With the addition of Varitron’s rapid prototyping and strong R&D capabilities, and our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, we can support customers from product inception to full-scale production on a global basis.”

Maintains its Montreal leadership team

East West Board Member Bob Nardelli adds, “Expanding the company’s operations to Canada is another important step in our strategy of building our portfolio by offering diverse solutions to our growing customer base around the world.”

“The existing leadership team and associates here at Varitron, are excited about becoming part of the East West family and will continue in their current roles in support of our customers. While it maintains its Montreal leadership team, the combined company will allow our customers access to increased resources, expertise and production, allowing us to further support their growth,” notes Michel Farley, founder and chairman of the board at Varitron.