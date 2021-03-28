Rittal and Stulz: partner with specific focus on data centres

Rittal, provider of industrial enclosures and IT infrastructure, and Stulz, specialists in data centre cooling systems, have entered into a global partnership to offer customers end-to-end, tailored solutions to their needs. Rittal’s IT infrastructure portfolio will now be combined with liquid-based closed-circuit chillers, free-cooling products, side chillers and indoor chillers from Stulz. Rittal’s contribution includes IT enclosures, IT cooling units, and IT power-supply solutions, as well as software for data centre management and IT system monitoring.

The joint offering also extends to global support and other services for the entire IT infrastructure lifecycle. The result is data centre solutions that are future-proof and investment-protected. Moreover, customers can be sure of transparent TCO analysis, high availability and security, backed by robust monitoring.

Demand for one-stop data centre solutions is growing, according to Prof. Friedhelm Loh, owner and CEO of Friedhelm Loh Group. “The IT industry is evolving fast, with new technologies and applications such as 5G, machine learning and digital twins, in conjunction with the burgeoning use of videoconferencing and e-commerce,” says Loh.

Consequently, companies must upgrade and expand their IT infrastructure at an ever-increasing pace, adds Jürgen Stulz, managing director Stulz GmbH. “They need solutions that can be implemented quickly, that comply with high international standards of quality and security, and that can be tailored to their specific requirements. This is exactly what Rittal and Stulz are able to deliver, as innovators and global players with long and successful track records,” says Stulz.