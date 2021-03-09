Quantic acquires Planar Monolithics Industries

Quantic Electronics, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced its acquisition of Planar Monolithics Industries (PMI), designer, developer, manufacturer and tester of hybrid monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MIC/MMIC) components and subsystems.

PMI was founded by Dr. Ashok Gorwara in 1989. For more than 30-years, PMI has been a leading supplier of custom, high-reliability MIC/MMIC components and subsystems for applications in space, military, communications, commercial and consumer electronics systems.

Monolithic-based products

PMI general manager Sebastian Palacio said, “PMI was founded to take advantage of the burgeoning demand for monolithic-based products using Hybrid MIC/MMIC technology innovations. For three decades we have been dedicated to developing new technology and products that solve our customers’ difficult design challenges.”

“I am very excited about the addition of PMI to the Quantic family,” added Kevin Perhamus, president and CEO of Quantic Electronics. “We continue to focus on developing a world-class group of specialty electronics manufacturers that make mission-critical products for a broad range of markets. PMI fits the mold perfectly, and I look forward to working with the entire PMI team to help them achieve their growth objectives.”