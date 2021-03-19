Phoenix Contact Canada adds to sales team

Phoenix Contact Canada Ltd. announced its appointment of Robert Kostash, P. Eng., to the position of national sales manager – device connectors. Kostash will be responsible for the activities and performance of the dc business areas in the Canadian market; he will lead Phoenix Contact’s customer and partner engagement activities and develop the organizations’ presence and effectiveness in key growth markets.

He brings more than 25-years of experience leading and growing connectivity businesses in Canada. Previously, Kostash held the position of account manager, aerospace, defense and marine with Tyco Electronics and also served as Canadian sales director for the network infrastructure business of Commscope and predecessor companies Avaya and Lucent Technologies. He is a seasoned sales leader with strong business and technical skills in the area of networking and ruggedized connectivity.