OnLogic unveils Raspberry Pi-powered device

Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic recently celebrated Pi Day by unveiling its first Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computer. Measuring just 102.5 x 129 x 38mm, the tiny device made its debut this week on the firm’s website, after first being shared with OnLogic’s community of hardware enthusiasts and device builders who signed up to receive more information in advance of the system’s public availability.

Combining OnLogic’s expertise in industrial grade hardware with Raspberry Pi’s latest CM4 Compute Module, the OnLogic system will offer the ability to reliably deploy ARM compute power into factories, warehouses, and a wide range of IoT applications.

Industrial design

OnLogic’s forthcoming Raspberry Pi powered device integrates visible aluminum heat sinks, which not only provide efficient fanless cooling, but also make up the majority of the external surface of the system – protecting internal components while creating a distinct footprint and silhouette.

“By utilizing each element of the design for multiple purposes, we’re able to create an incredibly effective device in a small form factor,” said OnLogic head of design, Dave Lovegrove. “We’ve carried our expertise in passive cooling, and the iconic design language from our Helix series into the development of our Raspberry Pi powered device; meaning there are no moving parts, greater reliability, and protection against the ingress of particulate. The goal from the start was to help make Raspberry Pi a scalable option for industrial users and our first device of what we expect to be multiple devices does just that.”

Expected to be available later this year, OnLogic’s Raspberry Pi powered device will feature a Compute Module 4 mounted on a true industrial-grade carrier board which, like the enclosure, was designed in-house by OnLogic, with a selection of I/O chosen to provide versatility in commercial applications.