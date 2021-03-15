Electronic Products & Technology

Mouser signs disty deal with Avalanche Technology

Arrangement includes STT-MRAM products for industrial automation & IoT applications

March 15, 2021  EP&T Magazine


Avalanche Technology, a leading developer of next-generation magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) technology, has reached a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., a leading global distributor.

Mouser will offer Avalanche Technology’s memory solutions to its customers for industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalanche’s serial Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) devices are based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, and support Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) with both single (108 MHz) and double (54 MHz) data rate modes. The devices are available in densities of 1 Mbit to 16 Mbits, and in small footprint packages – 8-pin SOIC, 8-pad WSON, and 24-ball FBGA – that are pin-compatible with similar non-volatile and volatile devices. 

Densities of 1 Mbit to 32 Mbits

Avalanche’s parallel P-SRAM devices are also based on its latest STT-MRAM technology, and provide low power, low latency, high performance, and virtually infinite endurance and data retention. They are available in densities of 1 Mbit to 32 Mbits, and are true random-access memory devices, allowing reads and writes to occur randomly. These devices are suitable for applications that require storing and retrieving data without large latency penalties.

