Exro to launch Calgary facility with automotive class manufacturing

Exro Technologies Inc., a clean technology firm that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, has announced it is launching a facility in Calgary with automotive class manufacturing.

The new facility will feature 37,000-square-feet of production lines, product showrooms, and office spaces capable of producing units for the entire Coil Driver product line. The facility will also embrace clean energy solutions including solar power and battery energy storage solutions with a net zero carbon emissions objective. This will bring new clean technology jobs to Calgary across functions like engineering, operations, supply chain, and more.

Strategic roadmap to supply automotive industry

Providing a foundation for the Company to grow over the next three years, the capacity of the facility is being designed to deliver up to an estimated 100,000 units per year across all the Coil Driver products, encompassing the entire product roadmap. This supports Exro’s strategic milestones to focus on low-volume manufacturing while still utilizing manufacturing partners and licensing contracts for future high-volume manufacturing.

The opening of the new facility will set the stage for Exro to execute on its strategic roadmap as a supplier to the automotive industry. It will be outfitted to meet certifications for ISO 9001:20151, IATF 169492, and ISO 262623 compliant product development. This is a major step forward for the Company in delivering high-quality and reliable commercial products to the regulated consumer automotive markets.

Cost-effective automotive market strategy

Functional safety and quality management system planning is already underway and will be held to the highest regard to meet the expectations for optimized product delivery. The doors are planning to be opened before the end of 2021 for employees and automotive certified production by the end of 2022.

“The launching of our new facility in Calgary is a reflection of our dedication to execute on our deliverables,” commented Sue Ozdemir, chief executive officer of Exro. “This substantiates our cost-effective automotive market strategy and further establishes Exro’s position as a power electronics company.”

Exro’s current Calgary facility will continue to be a source for low-volume commercial products to the less regulated mobility applications with in-house design, testing, and assembly. It will remain the core innovation center for research and development, design and testing, and piloting prototypes for Coil Drivers, Battery Control Systems, and future technologies.