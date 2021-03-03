Comtree and Northtouch to represent ASTER Technologies in Canada

Comtree and NorthTouch have both reached a new partnership with ASTER Technologies, based in Cesson-Sevigne, France. ASTER Technologies is a leading supplier of board-level testability and test coverage analysis tools. Under the agreement Comtree and Northtouch will act as sales representatives for ASTER and will help the firm expand its marketshare in Canada.

“We at ASTER are excited about our new sales representatives in Canada and look forward to expanding and growing the business opportunities there,” says Will Webb, technical director of ASTER Technologies USA.

CAE, CAM, PLM solutions

ASTER’s product portfolio consists of a fully integrated suite of computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and product lifecyle management (PLM) software solutions. These enable electronic manufacturers to optimize the design to test flow.

Aster’s TestWay family of design-for-test (DfT) and test coverage analysis tools improves product reliability and quality, by striving to detect and prevent all defects from design through production. QuadView is a powerful set of scalable board and system viewing modules that can be used either as a standalone viewer, or fully integrated within customer applications. It provides full interactive cross-probing between layout, schematic and netlist viewers.

Advertisment

Deliver enhanced manufacturing services

Within the manufacturing environment, QuadView becomes an integral part of the repair cycle, assisting in locating faults and reducing repair time significantly. These can combine with QUAD, an integrated software suite including traceability, fault diagnosis and quality management tools, to deliver enhanced manufacturing services for Industry 4.0. The EMS 4.0 software platform enables tremendous benefits in time-to-market, cost reduction, reliability, and quality improvements.

Both Comtree and Northtouch have been supporting the Canadian electronics, test, and manufacturing industry for more than 25 years, delivering Canada-wide sales and marketing coverage with experienced and professional staff.