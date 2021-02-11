Thin, flexible organic solar cell powers electronics

Epishine, an organic electronics firm based in Linköping, Sweden has developed and introduced a thin and flexible organic solar light cell that can change how we power small electronics. The technology can also be integrated into sensors, consumer electronics and other low power devices to reduce or eliminate the need for batteries.

“We are very proud to have taken the results from more than 25-years of research into this product,” says Anna Björklou, CEO of Epishine. “What makes it even better is that we have also developed a production process that is scalable into large volumes. This makes us one of the global leading actors in printed organic solar cells,” she adds.

Encapsulated in recyclable plastics

Epishine’s light cells are non-toxic, based on organic electronics and encapsulated in recyclable plastics. The unique scalability is due to the fact that the entire manufacturing process is based on different printing techniques, roll-to-roll. The thin and flexible cells can easily be integrated into typical plastic-based electronics housings.

“We can now offer a product that completely redefines the possibilities for anyone developing low-power wireless devices for instance for the growing IoT and PropTech markets. You can now develop products that don’t dependent on expensive battery replacements,” says Epishine sales director Jonas Palmér.

Powering small sensors and displays

The global digital transformation requires more and more dataflow between the physical and digital worlds. This will rapidly lead to a countless number of small sensors and displays, that today are powered by batteries. This is not sustainable, neither from an environmental perspective nor from a maintenance perspective.

Epishine’s cutting-edge light cell is optimized for ambient light indoors. All electronic devices that today are powered by small batteries that last for a year or more can potentially be powered by harvesting ordinary indoor light with this innovation. The new Swedish light cell that Epishine is now selling is manufactured in an industrial process with capacity for the world market.