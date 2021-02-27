Sager rolls out electronic CAD file accessibility

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power, electromechanical, and thermal solutions, has announced the addition of ECAD (electronic computer-aided design) files to its online product catalogs.

Sager Electronics worked with SamacSys, a Supply Frame company, to implement this new tool. SamacSys is the leading developer of software tools for creating and managing electronic component ECAD data. With just a click of an icon, engineers on the Sager websites will be able to download an ECAD file directly into their CAD tool, request an ECAD file build for any parts where a CAD file doesn’t exist, and view a 3D model of the product image.

Ability to view 3D models

“The integration of this tool highlights Sager’s commitment to supporting our engineering customers and their product data requirements,” says Brendan Lilly, director of eBusiness for Sager. “Offering engineers the ability to view 3D models and directly download electronic CAD files into their software provide significant benefits during the design process, including ease of collaboration, quicker project completion, and higher quality designs.”

“Historically, a design engineer using paper or PDF documentation could spend hours manually working on a schematic or layout,” states Sager senior VP sales Bruce Kellar. “Through an asset delivery engine like SamacSys, easy accessibility to digital designs with a click and place mechanism can turn a 60-minute entry into a 60-second process. We’re excited to offer our customers this valuable, time-saving tool.”