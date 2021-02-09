Renesas acquires Dialog Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corp., supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has reached a deal to acquire Dialog Semiconductor Plc, provider of power management, charging, ac-dc power conversion, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology.

Dialog is an innovative provider of highly-integrated and power-efficient mixed-signal ICs for a broad array of customers within IoT, consumer electronics and high-growth segments of automotive and industrial end-markets. Centered around its low-power and mixed-signal expertise, Dialog brings a wide range of product offerings including battery and power management, power conversion, configurable mixed-signal (CMIC), LED drivers, custom mixed-signal ICs (ASICs), and automotive power management ICs (PMICs), wireless charging technology, and more.

Dialog also offers broad and differentiated BLE, WiFi and audio system-on-chips (SoCs) that deliver advanced connectivity for a wide range of applications; from smart home/building automation, wearables, to connected medical. All these systems complement and expand Renesas’ leadership portfolio in delivering comprehensive solutions to improve performance and efficiency in high-computing electronic systems.

IoT, industrial and automotive

“The transaction we announced today represents our next important step in catapulting Renesas’ growth plan to achieve substantial strategic and financial benefits, following our previous acquisitions,” says Hidetoshi Shibata, president and CEO of Renesas. “Dialog has a strong culture of innovation along with excellent customer relationships and serves fast growing areas including IoT, industrial and automotive. By bringing Dialog’s talented team and expertise into Renesas, together, we will accelerate innovation for customers and create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

“For several years, we have successfully executed on a diversification strategy that positions Dialog for high-growth,” adds Dr. Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. “We have built a strong foundation of high-performance analog and power efficient mixed-signal expertise, extended our product portfolio and applied our technologies into markets including 5G, wearables, automotive, smart home, connected medical and industrial IoT. This compelling platform – combined with Renesas’ leading embedded compute, analog and power portfolio – creates even greater growth opportunities in today’s increasingly connected world.”