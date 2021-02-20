OSRAM inks supply, commercial deal with LeddarTech

LeddarTech, a Quebec City-based provider of Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology has entered into a long-term agreement with OSRAM, global provider of automotive lighting and laser systems.

LeddarTech will provide its industry-leading LiDAR hardware and software components into OSRAM’s PERCEPT LiDAR platform, a flexible solid-state LiDAR platform engineered with a strict focus on industrialization and automotive qualification. In a clear Tier 2 role, OSRAM wants to offer a mid- to long-range platform to OEMs, Tier 1s, and system integrators that can be adapted for their specific application.

This partnership targets to deliver the industry’s first automotive-grade ADAS and eventually fully autonomous driving systems at mass-market pricing.

“Early in 2017, OSRAM recognized LeddarTech’s promising technological LiDAR approach based on unique software and hardware components and therefore invested $70 million to become a major shareholder,” says Dr Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. “Since then, we have committed over $70 million more on developing LiDAR products, which has allowed OSRAM to offer LiDAR solutions to Tier 1s and OEMs that meet their cost and performance requirements for mass deployment.”

Highly integrated system-on-chips

OSRAM’s PERCEPT LiDAR integrates LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine, which is comprised of a family of highly integrated system-on-chips and related LiDAR measurement software that are ISO 26262 and significantly reduces system cost and development time. Combined with OSRAM’s laser products and optical module design and industrialization expertise, the PERCEPT LiDAR platform is the most versatile and highest performance LiDAR available at a cost that can enable volume deployment of ADAS systems integrating LiDAR.

OSRAM and LeddarTech will also collaborate to deliver perception software solutions that deliver an enhanced 3D environmental model using the PERCEPT LiDAR. These solutions will be based on LeddarTech’s perception technology, including raw data sensor fusion. This technology further contributes to deliver enhanced and cost-efficient ADAS systems through the fusion of cost-efficient LiDAR, cameras, and radar and with lower overall system computing power.

Significantly safer and vastly enhanced user experience

“LeddarTech is honored by the commitments expressed by OSRAM, one of the most respected and by far the largest lighting automotive suppliers in the world. OSRAM’s presence selling into every major OEM with the PERCEPT LiDAR platform will transform the automotive industry and enable mass deployment of ADAS systems, leading to a significantly safer and vastly enhanced user experience,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “OSRAM is one of the most respected automotive suppliers for optical systems and is positioned to be one of the leading suppliers of automotive LiDAR solutions.”

Mr. Boulanger continued: “LeddarTech’s expertise in LiDAR, sensor fusion, and perception technology, combined with OSRAM’s industrialization competencies and their track record in delivering highly reliable and quality automotive modules, is destined to be the model of a winning partnership for the industry.” Mr. Boulanger concluded that he believes that the Tier 1 automotive suppliers, supported by technology providers such as LeddarTech, will dominate the market for LiDAR sensing systems just as they have with radar and other sensing platforms.