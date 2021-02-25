Magna to deliver 3D surround view in vehicles

Global automakers will soon be able to offer 3D surround-view systems in more vehicles, thanks to new surround view cameras and electronic control units from Magna International Inc. Starting with 2022 model years and proliferating across multiple customers and vehicle platforms, Magna’s next generation cameras and domain controllers will help make the benefits of 3D surround view _ a driver-assistance technology found mainly in luxury-class vehicles – available to more consumers.

Domain controller creates 3D surround-view image

Magna’s multi-camera system provides a high-resolution, 360-degree field of view around the vehicle. The domain controller then creates a 3D surround-view image by processing the four camera images, rendering a seamlessly stitched 3D view of surroundings in relation to the vehicle. The system helps drivers park in even the tightest of spaces and provides an enhanced level of comfort and convenience.

Magna’s system also delivers data to help improve the performance of other vehicle systems such as emergency braking, and automatically detects and warns the driver when the camera lens is impeded by snow, ice, dirt or raindrops.

“By providing a high-performance surround view platform that is cost-effective, we’re helping our customers bring added safety and convenience to more drivers,” said Uwe Geissinger, Magna Electronics President. “This broader on-the-road experience serves as an excellent enabler for future levels of autonomous driving that will require advanced 360-degree camera performance and full system integration.”

Advertisment

Magna provides advanced driver-assistance systems to automakers around the world, with a focus on the Level 2/2+ systems that serve as the building blocks for future autonomy. Magna-made ADAS can now be found on more than 250 vehicle models, providing features that improve the daily commute and add a layer of driver safety.