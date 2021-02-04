Littelfuse acquires Hartland Controls

Littelfuse Inc., a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, has acquired Hartland Controls, Rock Falls IL, manufacturer and supplier of electrical components used primarily in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and other industrial and control systems applications. For 2020, Hartland Controls had sales of approximately $70-million.

“Hartland Controls is a premier provider of control products and assemblies, with an outstanding reputation for quality, engineering, and customer service,” says Peter Kim, Vice president and general manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business. “We are excited to welcome Hartland Controls’ associates to Littelfuse as we combine our capabilities and strong customer relationships.”