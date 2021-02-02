Harting expands industrial connector portfolio

The Harting Technology Group continues to build on its comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio for the Industrial Automation, Energy Infrastructure, E-Mobility and Railway sectors. This was made clear by the management of the Technology Group at the HARTING Experts Camp Kick-Off and the annual trade press conference, held Tuesday as a joint digital event, broadcast from the firm’s German headquarters in Espelkamp.

Particular attention is being paid to ‘Connectivity+’, says Dr.-Ing. Kurt D. Bettenhausen, Harting board member for new technologies and development.

Harting is focused on three global social megatrends of demographic change, (de)globalization and sustainability, as these topics and closely related challenges lead us to technological megatrends such as modularization, autonomy, and digital twin technology. At the heart of these technological trends, the Technology Group sees fundamental requirements for the connectivity of the future as a necessary and unifying element. Specifically, these are key topics such as electromobility, dc power supply in industry and new ecosystems, such as Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) in the field of industrial communications.

Ethernet important communication standard in industrial automation

Ethernet has become the most important communication standard in industrial automation, says Dr. Bettenhausen. With rising transmission rates, space-saving infrastructure, and new physical layers such as Single Pair Ethernet, IP-based networks are now also conquering the last remaining field-level areas.

“With Connectivity+, we are driving the development of innovative solutions forward for our customers, setting industry-wide standards via active committee work and bringing new technologies to market maturity in strong collaborations,” stressed Ralf Klein, managing director Harting.