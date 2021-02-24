HARTING expands cooperation with MIT

Electronic Products & Technology

Dr.-Ing. Kurt D. Bettenhausen, Board Member for New Technologies and Development.

The HARTING Technology Group, a leading global provider of industrial connection technology, announced that it has joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) to become a member of one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems and thus expands a longstanding cooperation.

“Participation in the MIT Industrial Liaison Program will support us in our endeavours to offer our partners worldwide, and especially in the USA, measurable added value,” stresses Dr.-Ing. Kurt D. Bettenhausen, Board Member for New Technologies and Development.

“We are delighted to welcome the German technology company HARTING, to push forward innovative opportunities,” says Karl F. Koster, executive director, corporate relations industrial liaison program of MIT.

