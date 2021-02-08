GaN Systems ships 20 millionth GaN transistor

GaN Systems, Ottawa-based provider of GaN (gallium nitride) power transistors, announced the shipment of its 20 Millionth GaN transistor and that its factory partners are on schedule to complete a 40X capacity expansion in 2021.

The capacity increase is in advance of the next wave of orders for GaN Systems’ transistors across many applications. GaN Systems has been experiencing exceptionally high growth in several key industrial markets. In addition to phone and computer chargers and adapters, GaN Systems transistors are shipping in audio amplifiers, data center power supplies, industrial motor drives, laser drivers, medical power supplies, satellite and aerospace systems, and automotive EV power electronics.

Demonstrated benefits such as higher efficiency and power density, while reducing size, weight, and costs are all contributing factors to GaN’s growing market acceptance versus legacy silicon and new SiC transistors. Additionally, GaN is significantly cheaper than SiC, which requires a more expensive and complex manufacturing process.

Costs required to increase capacity for SiC are 10X higher than for GaN. For GaN, low CAPEX for capacity combined with very low substrate cost results in GaN transistors being lower cost than SiC. And GaN is half the price it was just a few years ago, making system costs similar or lower than power systems built with legacy Silicon transistors.

“Our product design expertise, range of product offering, and collaborative customer partnerships have produced a market-leading GaN product line. This is supported by our tremendous growth and TSMC’s commitment to stay ahead of our demand curve,” says Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems.