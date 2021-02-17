EPTECH Shows convert to virtual events

EPTECH – Canada’s premier B2B trade show series is going virtual. Operating as a traditional trade show booth event in major centres country-wide for more than three decades, the EPTECH Show joins a growing number of electronic industry activities that have pivoted to a virtual format during the pandemic.

Owned and operated by EP&T Magazine, the shows have annually provided electronics engineers and designers exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry.

Face-to-face video calls and chat

EP&T’s parent group, Annex Business Media, has secured PheedLoop as its online show platform – including EPTECH on Demand. The virtual event portal allows exhibitors to see, in real-time, who is visiting their booth. Interactive features include face-to-face video calls and chat. Users can share their screen on a video call, walking attendees through website, presentation, or anything else, according to show manager Scott Atkinson.

“We’ve invested a lot of time into developing a virtual EPTECH experience that will help both exhibitors and attendees achieve a strong return on investment and on their time,” says Atkinson. “Fundamental to any successful EPTECH event, our virtual equivalent will provide attendees with the ability to have direct contact with product and service suppliers.”

Each show date will feature a keynote address

Unlike the analog version of the shows, Virtual EPTECH will air for three hours, beginning at 1pm EDT each show day. The first of four virtual events to be held in 2021 is on April 28th. EPTECH On Demand will continue to provide top-notch sessions, led by industry experts, to help attendees stay on trend and grow their business. Each show date will feature a keynote address.

The keynote speaker for April 28th is Jean-Rémi Pouliot, CEO of Brilliant Matters, a Quebec City-based supplier of organic semiconductors and conductors for electronic OEMs. Pouliot will address the rise of printed electronics, more specifically the sub-market of organic printed electronics. The goal intended is to give a glimpse of the possibilities (market, drivers, applications, economics). He will also share some of his firm’s success in the area of printed organic solar cells.

“At the core of every event is the content,” Atkinson enthuses. “Show visitors can still drop in on exhibitors ‘booths’ and chat about their project and find solutions, partners or new suppliers.”

Other show dates in 2021 include: May 19th, June 16th, and September 15th.