eBook explores next-gen applications for healthcare wearables

Mouser Electronics Inc. has collaborated with Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. in creating a new eBook that highlights the future of wearable technology in healthcare. In Empowering Design Innovation for Healthcare Wearables, subject matter experts from Maxim Integrated and Mouser provide in-depth technical explorations into the nuanced design and development of wearable devices, including challenges related to power supply, sensor data, and accurate monitoring technology.

Wearable healthcare devices provide an important monitoring solution at a time when more and more patients struggle to access traditional face-to-face medical care. A combination of technological innovation and advanced artificial intelligence has facilitated a new generation of wearable devices, allowing healthcare professionals to better respond to incoming patients using remotely collected data. The new eBook from Maxim Integrated and Mouser features a combination of detailed technical walkthroughs, videos, and product information, providing engineers with the actionable knowledge required to begin developing wearable devices.

Maxim Integrated’s medical solutions include sensors, ICs, power supplies, and evaluation kits, providing the key components for the development of wearable healthcare devices such as rings, wristbands, patches, and earpieces.

https://www.mouser.com/news/maxim-health-wearables/maxim-healthcare-ebook.html