e2ip technologies acquires Serious Integrated

e2ip technologies, a Montreal-based human-machine interface (HMI) and smart surface solutions innovation leader, announced its acquisition of Serious Integrated Inc., an Arizona-based provider of industrial, medical, and commercial touch screen HMI-IIoT solutions.

e2ip and Serious have been working together for over a year as strategic partners to create and deliver innovative solutions to global market leaders. This acquisition will enable e2ip to invest in and support the scalable growth of Serious Integrated technologies and solutions.

“e2ip has a broad portfolio of Smart Surface and HMI technologies and solutions”, says Eric Saint-Jacques, CEO of e2ip. “Our medical, industrial, aerospace and transportation industry customers are global leaders in their markets and are constantly seeking optimal HMI solutions and breakthrough innovations. The addition of the Serious team, technology portfolio and solutions in the embedded systems, LCD, touch screen applications and hardware integration fields will create greater value for our customers by expanding the breadth of our capabilities.”

Widely integrated into consumer electronics

Increasing global competition and demand for leading-edge products create a greater need for companies to find innovative differentiation in their products. Touch screens are a key HMI technology bridging the gap between functionality and user experience. Widely integrated into consumer electronics, they are now being broadly adopted to improve visualization, increase worker productivity and make operations more efficient by providing a simpler and more efficient interactive experience with business devices and equipment.

“We’re thrilled to become part of e2ip”, adds Terry West, Founder and CEO of Serious. “e2ip’s cost effective, global and high-quality manufacturing footprint combined with their top-tier multinational customer relationships bring the Serious portfolio onto the world stage with immense possibilities for integrated Smart Surfaces. Serious was founded with the goal of delivering innovative HMI and IIoT experiences and the combined forces of e2ip and Serious promise to deliver truly breakthrough value for customers.”