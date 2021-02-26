Diverse authorized to distribute General Devices

Diverse Electronics recently announced that it is now authorized to distribute General Devices, an electronic hardware manufacturer of telescoping slides, racks and cabinets for use in electronics, telecom, security and transportation markets.

The move comes as part of the company’s continuing strategy to develop its industrial product offerings. “General Devices is a welcome addition to Diverse Electronics’ industrial product lineup,” said Rick Masciotra, president of Diverse Electronics. “They are a strong American brand with a good reputation, and a very good fit for our customers’ industrial slide and rack requirements.”

Founded in 1953 and located out of Indianapolis, General Devices’ manufacturing plants include over 160,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, with over 16,000 sq. ft. of R&D, engineering and office space. While its facilities include the latest in precision engineered and high-efficiency technology, the company attributes its success to its people.