Digi-Key to sponsor, exhibit at ERA Virtual Conference

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it is planning to sponsor the upcoming ERA Virtual Conference, and also have a virtual booth with scheduled demos and presentations throughout the event, happening March 1-3, 2021.

The ERA will host its annual event virtually this year, March 1-3, with Digi-Key as both a Benefactor Sponsor and virtual booth host. Digi-Key will have several scheduled presentations and activities happening within their virtual booth, including Nick Olson, manager, new market development for Digi-Key, will speak on March 1 to share more about the Digi-Key Marketplace and new Fulfilled by Digi-Key options. President Dave Doherty will be giving a presentation on March 2 on the market activity and Digi-Key business updates.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor the ERA Annual Conference,” says Paul Dosser, vice president, business development for Digi-Key Electronics. “We’ve been a big supporter of ERA for many years because the manufacturer rep model fits extremely well with our business model. The virtual nature of the event this year fills a need for bringing the representative community together in our current distanced environment. We’re excited to come alongside the rep community and share our expertise with those that we have missed seeing in person this past year.”

The Digi-Key virtual booth page will be open for the entire duration of the conference, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST each day, March 1-3, 2021. Besides the scheduled presentations and demonstrations from the booth, Digi-Key will also have free resources available as well as on-demand videos for visitors to view. Digi-Key personnel will be available virtually by chat to answer any questions and greet rep attendees during the pre-scheduled live virtual tradeshow hours.

“ERA is proud to have Digi-Key as a Benefactor Sponsor for its Virtual Conference,” said Walter Tobin, CEO of ERA. “As the world of COVID-19 forced us to shift to a virtual platform, many new and exciting issues presented themselves to our industry. Digi-Key’s support as both an ERA member and Benefactor Sponsor and participant will allow us to deliver a great event to our members.