Digi-Key signs disty partnership with hardware authentication supplier

Digi-Key Electronics, has expanded its Marketplace product portfolio to include a distribution partnership with FEITIAN Technologies, providers of a wide array of two-factor/multi-factor (2FA/MFA) hardware authentication tokens, security keys, and other cybersecurity solutions.

FEITIAN OTP tokens and security keys work to protect the user’s identity and provide more secure access to data and company’s information for consumers and enterprises. With the company’s innovative solution, FEITIAN’s authentication hardware devices function as a second layer of security to protect the user when logging-in to laptops or mobile phones, whether in the office or working from home. FEITIAN’s OTP tokens and security keys are compatible within the requirements included in most applications and software such as Google, Microsoft, Azure AD, iOS, Android, Duo, WatchGuard, Ping Identity, Centrify, and many more.

Authentication and other cybersecurity products

“We are thrilled to add FEITIAN Technologies to the Digi-Key Marketplace,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “They are the only supplier in the Digi-Key Marketplace that is completely focused on offering two-factor multi-factor authentication and other cybersecurity products and solutions. We are looking forward to exposing this technology to our global engineering customer base.”

FEITIAN has an extensive array of authentication products and solutions for individuals and enterprises in every industry, including healthcare, government, education, banking, and payment. FEITIAN delivers technical innovation that is customizable depending on the customer’s need and preference. Engineers and cybersecurity enthusiasts can easily connect, relate, and provide a deep understanding of the cybersecurity technology since the FEITIAN’s OTP tokens and security keys have different applets such as FIDO, PIV, OTP, Gids, Open-PGP, and SDK.