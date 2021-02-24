CMC Microsystems and Deeplite seek to advance AI R&D

CMC Microsystems, manager of Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN), a leading technology and innovation support organization in Canada, and Deeplite, a Canadian AI software company dedicated to enabling AI everywhere, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to initiate their partnership.

The MOU outlines the initiatives that CMC and Deeplite will collaborate on, including making the Deeplite Neutrino AI software platform available to researchers throughout CMC’s diverse network of researchers and entrepreneurs throughout Canada.

For Gordon Harling, President and CEO of CMC Microsystems, this is a perfect fit of made-in-Canada solutions on the bleeding edge of AI technology. “Deeplite’s platform is incredibly powerful and has the potential to profoundly change AI and machine learning. We are very excited to help deliver this on our cloud networks and provide training so that researchers and entrepreneurs can use the platform to its full potential.”

Platform provides an automated way for AI engineers and hardware developers

Deeplite’s proprietary AI software, Deeplite Neutrino, automatically makes other AI models faster, smaller and more energy-efficient creating highly compact, high-performance deep neural networks (DNNs). The platform provides an automated way for AI engineers and hardware developers to deploy neural networks on low-power, resource-limited solutions, previously not suitable for AI. This enables engineers and application developers to deploy DNNs on edge devices such as cameras, sensors, drones, smartphones and autonomous vehicles with unparalleled performance.

Advertisment

Optimizing neural networks with Deeplite and providing developers instant access to advanced AI software tools requires computing power and infrastructure. “CMC has a proven record of delivering intricate platforms seamlessly through their cloud infrastructure and developing training programs to support innovation. We’re looking forward to working with CMC and their network of researchers and entrepreneurs” said Davis Sawyer, co-founder and CPO at Deeplite.