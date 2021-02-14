Avnet adds Cypress Semi to linecard

Avnet customers will now have access to the full portfolio of Cypress Semiconductor solutions as part of the Infineon product line. Avnet’s customers around the world can now access and integrate Cypress’ suite of hardware, software and security solutions for their technology projects and initiatives, especially in the automotive, industrial and IoT sectors.

The expansion of Avnet’s Infineon product offerings follows the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by Infineon Technologies AG in 2020. Avnet’s Infineon product offerings now encompass power semiconductors, automotive microcontrollers, sensors and security solutions.

PSoC families

The addition of Cypress’ lineup includes the popular and unique Programmable System-on-Chip (PSoC), Traveo and FMx MCU families, along with its highly specialized memory products based on NOR, SRAM and F-RAM technology, optimized for high-growth applications. Cypress also seamlessly integrates wireless technology like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth* to provide state-of-the-art, interoperable solutions for consumer, industrial, medical, automotive and other applications. Cypress’ wireless technology is built from intellectual property (IP) deployed in all mainstream application segments and meets the latest industry specifications.

“Our customers rely on Avnet for a complete and diverse range of technological solutions that meet their business needs,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president Supplier Development, Avnet. “The addition of Cypress Semiconductor products means that we’re now able to expand the range of solutions for our customers around the world, supported by our in-depth engineering support and expertise in complex technologies.”