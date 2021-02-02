Amphenol acquires Positronic

Positronic, a global manufacturer of high reliability electronic connector products based in Springfield MI, has been acquired by Amphenol Corp., one of the world’s largest designers and manufacturers of electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems. The deal brings together industry-leading knowledge and experience in the market, providing customers with a broad range of products and technical design support for interconnect solutions.

“Positronic is a strong fit with Amphenol, aligning well with its technological expertise, manufacturing versatility, and customer support,” states David Kean, recently named general manager for Positronic. “As part of Amphenol, Positronic will continue to provide the connector products and services our customers demand.”

More than 50-year history

Positronic products complement the Amphenol offering, and the acquisition will allow customers to take advantage of a broad D-sub military / aerospace connector portfolio and have access to new, innovative technologies in the future.

Prior to the acquisition, Positronic was a privately held company, founded in 1966. Over its 50 plus year history, Positronic has expanded globally with a broad range of power, D-sub, rectangular and circular connector products. The company has locations in the United States, France, Singapore, Indonesia, India, and China.