Altium and AWS collaborate to streamline electronic design

Altium LLC is committed to bringing transformation to the electronics industry through a digital platform that connects design to the supply chain and the manufacturing floor. To achieve this goal, Altium selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host Altium 365, the cloud platform for collaborative pcb design and realization.

The Altium 365 cloud-based platform and Altium Designer elevates pcb design by creating seamless collaboration points across the development process, making it the most connected design experience in the industry. This streamlines the product development process and allows engineers and designers to create smart & connected electronic products faster than ever before.

With Altium 365, users can bring together the stakeholders and participants in the electronic design process—even if they do not have Altium Designer—while keeping IPs secure and designs under control. Altium 365 provides a completely new way to share, visualize, and mark-up pcb designs for all stakeholders involved, from design managers to manufacturers, while allowing other designers to connect to the same PCB design with Altium Designer to author changes.

“AWS is central to Altium 365’s success to keep the platform, customers’ designs, and data secure, available and accessible,” said Greg Bellasis, Altium’s director of cybersecurity. “A broad portfolio of AWS services and the collaboration with their enterprise support team helps us achieve this goal to ensure ongoing stability, security, and reliability for our users to connect with anyone, from anywhere, in any time zone and from any web-enabled device to get their job done.”

Leveraging CAD-specific intelligence

Teams can organize designs, libraries, and participants in one place, and share links to their designs for easy, real-time collaboration. Designs are accessible at any time, on any device, anywhere, thanks to AWS’s proven global infrastructure. By leveraging CAD-specific intelligence, design data can be stored in a way that makes projects, files and version history accessible and easy to navigate on the web.

As Michael Weston, Lead Engineer in Kinetic Vision’s product design and development group, explains, “We switched over to Altium 365 in January 2020 because we needed a more stable platform for our data and collaboration methods compared to the local methods we were using, but with the COVID-19 situation, the platform became even more essential because our team members could continue to work remotely. Altium 365 has given us more power to create brilliant work—no matter where our team is working from.”

“There’s a broad recognition that cloud is a more secure place to do collaborative projects than traditional on-premises infrastructures,” added David Pellerin, head of worldwide business development for infotech/semiconductor at AWS. “By using the cloud to secure their most sensitive data and improve efficiencies and maximize collaboration, Altium and their customers can free up developers and engineers to focus on innovation.”