Vuzix next gen smart glasses captures CES nods

Vuzix Corp., a Rochester NY-based supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products, announced that its Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses (NGSG) has received multiple CES 2021 Innovation Awards in recognition of its outstanding design and engineering.

NGSG has received CES 2021 awards in three categories: Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Portable Media Players & Accessories and Wearable Technologies. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The Vuzix patent portfolio, which has grown from 90 patents and patents pending to 179 over the last 36 months, is the Company’s cornerstone to delivering current and next generation smart glasses currently under development. The portfolio encompasses a range of IP including waveguides with holographic optics, laser and micro-LED display integration, fashion forward industrial designs and optics engines that support low-cost single-layer waveguides to multilayer large field of view solutions.

The Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses, coming later in 2021, will combine most smartphone and smartwatch capabilities all in a pair of stylish and comfortable glasses that enable hands-free connectivity while engaged in the real world. The Vuzix NGSG feature a bold see-through 3D display powered by one of the smallest micro-LED display engines in the world, in combination with Vuzix’ proprietary waveguides. The ultimate smart phone accessory, NGSG allows you to keep your phone in your pocket and enjoy your active lifestyle with hands-free easy voice commands or simple gesture controls, keeping you connected with both your surroundings and the digital world as if they were merged into one space.

“Vuzix has been working on wearable display technology for the last 20 years and we are excited to announce this culmination of breakthroughs in the development of our technology that opens the door for a new wave of consumer and enterprise smart glasses devices from Vuzix. A balance of technology, style and substance is embodied in the industrial design and specifications of our Next Generation Smart Glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that provide users a portable high-quality viewing experience, and deliver solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field.