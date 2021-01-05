Survey illustrates where business added automation in 2020

More than half of businesses including manufacturers polled in a recent industry survey said they have incorporated automation technologies for 5% – 15% of their manufacturing operations, while 52% revealed there are a handful of issues preventing them from expanding their automation strategies.

Grid Raster Inc., a provider of cloud-based XR platforms that powers high-performance and scalable AR/VR/MR experiences on mobile devices for enterprises, recently announced results of its latest survey addressing how businesses and manufacturers incorporated more automation into their operations during 2020.

According to the online industry survey, which was taken by more than 250 business leaders across a variety of industries in the first week of December, many businesses recognized the need for greater innovation to build custom solutions that meet their unique challenges. Only 21% point to budget constraints as the prevention of expansion.

Using marketing automation

Half of those polled said they’re utilizing workflow automation/BPM solutions currently; 47% said they’re using marketing automation; and another 46% said they’re incorporating AR/VR into their manufacturing operations.

Of those businesses that have incorporated automation in 2020, nearly a quarter said they’re seeing a 15% – 20% increase in production efficiency. And slightly more than a quarter said they’re seeing a 10% – 15% increase in operational cost savings as a result.

Being planned and implemented

“Businesses and the workforce realize that automation brings great benefits to both sides, and it is clearly being planned and implemented increasingly throughout many industries,” said Rishi Ranjan, CEO of Grid Raster. “And while COVID-19 expedited the need for automation in 2020, automation technologies are now providing additional benefits to keeping production lines going and the workforce safe and healthy.”

Ranjan stresses that automation historically was viewed as too futuristic by manufacturers or as a threat to human capital by the workforce. However, today automation is more welcome by businesses that are looking to increase efficiencies and cut costs, as well as tools to supplement human capital as opposed to job replacement.