Nanalysis Scientific inks strategic OEM partnership

Calgary-based Nanalysis Scientific Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets, has signed multi-million dollar OEM and licensing deal with a European corporation.

Its cutting edge 60 and 100MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. Its spectrometers are used by chemical professionals spanning industries, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, chemical mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company electronic boards and software used to drive MRI equipment in pre-clinical configurations and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems.

“The deal includes an initial payment of roughly $1 million, and a further $2 million in milestone payments over the next three years. In addition, there is the strong potential for revenue through OEM sales in subsequent years an order of magnitude larger. Nanalysis retains the ownership of intellectual property and has ingredient branding rights,” says Rémy Schimpf, senior VP sales states. “Although this partner cannot be named at this time for competition reasons, the partner has tremendous experience and a successful track record in commercial magnetic resonance systems.”

OEM licensing partner will combine the electronics and software technologies

The partnership includes Nanalysis’ Cameleon4 electronics technology platform along with its next gen application software, specifically developed for areas such as molecular imaging, MRI physics, and virology. The Cameleon4 is also used in the firm’s benchtop NMR, high-field NMR, and MRI products. Nanalysis’ OEM licensing partner will combine the electronics and software technologies along with several other hardware and software modules to produce a “novel, integrated solution” for new and existing magnetic resonance life science markets globally.

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific adds, “We continue to leverage the technology we acquired to generate short term revenue, medium term market opportunities, and achieve our long-term vision. We are working with quality partners who have a proven track record and complementary visions for the future of MRI and NMR.

“We share a vision with our partners, where MRI and NMR devices are AI-driven, cryogen-free solutions with software intuitive enough to provide the simplicity users want, and yet still able to solve highly complex problems,” Krakiwsky adds. “All of this should be available at affordable prices. Our vision for NMR and MRI is like that of computers: We see them evolving from large immobile machines, requiring specialized operators, towards small devices that sit on a desktop or in a mobile lab, or wherever the point of need happens to be, and access data on the cloud to provide optimal, real-time solutions.”