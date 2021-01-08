LBE signs rep deal with TWS battery solutions

Leister Blake Ent Ltd. (LBE), Port Coquitlam BC, has signed an agreement to become the manufacturers’ representatives for TWS Group in Guangzhou China. Founded in 1998, TWS is a global player focused on providing innovative Lithium-based battery technology solutions to electronic OEMs.

With 21 years of professional experiences in battery design and manufacturing, TWS boasts having more than 200 engineers located around the globe with knowhow and experience with battery application requirements. In 2020, TWS opened a European office in Germany, and launched a series of VDA battery modules to conform with the German Association of Automotive Industry Standards. The firm also recently introduced an ultra-wide range of operating temperature (-40C to 85C) 18650 Li-Ion T cells for the automotive markets.

LBE serves the Canadian market as a one-stop source for cost-effective off-shore custom electronic parts. The firm also provides application engineering, computer mail/reports, distribution and warehouse options to its customers. Established in 1979, LBE represent manufacturers of multiple electronic components including LCDs; rocker, micro, and toggle switches; silicon rubber keypads; membrane keypads; transformers; dc-dc converters; custom plastic tooling and injection moulding, to name some.

