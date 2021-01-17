Huawei Canada ranks 18th in R&D spending in Canada

Huawei Canada ranked 18th among Canada’s Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders, according to a newly released report by the authoritative consulting and publishing firm RE$EARCH Infosource Inc. Huawei Canada was 74th in 2012 and has since moved up.

Huawei spent $261.6 million on R&D in Canada in Fiscal 2019, up from $186.7 million in 2018 and $142.8 million in 2017. As one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, Huawei opened its Canada Research Centre in Ottawa in 2009. Today, Huawei Canada has seven additional R&D facilities across Canada in Waterloo, Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal, Quebec City, Kingston and at its Canadian headquarters in Markham, ON. These centres employ more than 1,200 researchers and engineers.

Creates jobs, trains talents, supports fundamental research

“Huawei will continue to be an important contributor to Canada’s knowledge-based economy,” said Changtian Cai, President, Huawei Canada R&D. “Openness and diversity are Canada’s great strengths. They help attract global talent and business. Huawei Canada’s R&D spending creates jobs, trains talents, supports fundamental research, and accelerates knowledge-to-impact in Canada. We are proud of all of that.”

“Huawei Canada saw a huge 40% increase in R&D investment last year, solidifying its position among the corporate R&D leaders. Huawei is a pillar of the corporate research community in Canada,” said Ron Freedman, CEO, Research Infosource Inc.