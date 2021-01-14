Digi-Key inks global disty deal with LogiSwitch

Digi-Key Electronics Corp. has expanded its Marketplace product portfolio to include a worldwide distribution partnership with LogiSwitch, LLC, the only company to provide debounced switches with its adaptive NoBounce technology, and its VisiShield technologies simplify Arduino breadboard challenges.

LogiSwitch’s proprietary NoBounce and VisiShield technologies provides solutions for switch debounce and Arduino breadboard challenges. Switch bounce is a problem facing anyone designing an electronic system. LogiSwitch’s adaptive NoBounce technology eliminates the problem of having switch bounce regardless of the duration of the bounce. The designer does not have to worry about the impact of switch degradation over time, atmospheric and environmental conditions, or software updates recreating switch bounce problems.

LogiSwitch’s VisiShield prototype boards and peripherals simplify Arduino breadboard design and eliminate the conventional rat’s nest of wiring to simplify design and debugging. As the name VisiShield implies, the architecture is a vast improvement over traditional Arduino Shield technology, which hides all peripherals except the one on the top and restricts the height of each shield by design.