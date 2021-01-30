Canada-Wide Science Fair goes virtual this spring

Canada-Wide Science Fair, the country’s largest annual youth science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) event, will take place May 17 to 21, 100 per cent virtually and with its original focus on the Ottawa region. Youth Science Canada, organizers of the event, made the original announcement in October 2020. Today organizers confirmed the dates.

“We’re looking forward to offering the full Canada-Wide Science Fair experience virtually, including ceremonies, activities, judging and a few experiences only possible online,” says Reni Barlow, Executive Director of Youth Science Canada. “We’re thrilled to have all our sponsors and partners on board to enable finalists to interact with STEM professionals during judging and to offer all the usual medals, awards and scholarships to the top projects.”

Further details, originally planned to be released publicly in December, have been rescheduled to February 2021. YSC begins testing the new integrated registration and project presentation system in February.

“We’ve been working with our development partners, Relish Interactive and engineering.com to ensure that our new registration portal and the ProjectBoard platform are seamlessly connected,” says Barlow. “It turned out to be a bit more complex than we anticipated, but we are confident that the new system will be worth the wait. We are looking forward to a great 2021 virtual science fair season.”

Once early testing has been completed, YSC will be able to formally launch the new portal and provide information for students, teachers and regional fairs. As an extra value and benefit for students, YSC is working on virtual fair alternatives for students in regions that are not having fairs in 2021. YSC expects to share additional updates in February 2021.

https://youthscience.ca/