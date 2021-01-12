AMD’s Lisa Su showcases a digital-first world at CES

Today at Consumer Technology Association’s Consumer Electronics Show, AMD showcased technology innovations that are improving how consumers live, work and play. During her keynote, AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su reiterated the importance of high-performance computing in people’s daily lives and the ways in which the acceleration of digital transformation – at home and at work – point to a bright future this year and beyond. To power that future, Dr. Su announced a new family of high-performance mobile processors for laptops and offered a preview of an upcoming next-generation server processor for data centres.

“AMD is incredibly proud to be at the heart of products, services and experiences keeping us productive, learning, connected and entertained in an increasingly ‘digital first’ world,” said Dr. Su. “We are committed to consistently pushing the envelope on what’s possible in PCs, gaming, data centres and the cloud together with our industry partners.”

Dr. Su was joined in the keynote by a diverse set of partners: HP CEO Enrique Lores, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing, Vice President of Technology for Lucasfilm François Chardavoine, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Driver Lewis Hamilton and Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff, and Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. Each shared how they partner with AMD to offer some of the most exciting products, services and experiences to people around the world. For example, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 World Champion, discussed the role of high-performance computing in racing, from the design and testing of the car to the analysis of race data for competitive advantage. (38:50 – 45:55)

In addition, scientific researchers explained how an additional 12 petaflops of donated AMD EPYC and AMD Radeon Instinct compute power is accelerating their work to research infectious disease including COVID-19.

New Product Innovation

AMD showcased its track record of executing consistently against its ambitious product roadmap again at CES 2021. Dr. Su announced the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors that bring the industry-leading performance and high efficiency of the “Zen 3” core to laptops, and shared the first public demonstration of the upcoming 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ server processor for data centres, cloud services and high-performance computing.

Powerful & energy-efficient PC processors

To support the dramatic shift to working and learning from home, AMD launched new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors based on the “Zen 3” core, combining industry-leading performance with the power efficiency needed for next-generation mobile PC computing. (18:29 – 23:42)

The world’s top notebook OEMs, including Asus, HP and Lenovo, will all bring AMD Ryzen 5000 systems to market starting in February, with more than 150 systems expected to launch this year.

The newly announced family of AMD processors includes AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Processors optimized for thin and light notebooks, as well as AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Processors for mobile gamers and creators.

HP CEO Enrique Lores and Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing discussed how their companies in partnership with AMD are shaping the compute experience of the future with new form factors. (23:43 – 27:15; 35:30 – 38:49)

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay discussed the essential nature of the PC for connecting, working, learning and gaming and the AMD and Microsoft co-engineering that is revolutionizing these computing experiences. (11:00 – 17:15)

3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processor, codenamed ‘Milan’

AMD EPYC processors are at the heart of the supercomputers, data centers and cloud services underpinning scientific research, global business, ecommerce and increasingly important cloud services like online learning, collaboration applications and video conferencing. In her keynote, Dr. Su provided the first public demonstration of the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor, codenamed “Milan.” The demonstration featured the Weather Research and Forecast (WRF) Model – used in more than 160 countries – crunching through a compute-intensive weather forecast for the continental United States, with two 32-core “Milan” processors outperforming two of the competition’s highest end dual socket processors by ~68%2. (46:03 – 48:48) 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors will raise the bar for performance, advanced security features and the business value for which AMD is known. AMD plans to announce product and ecosystem details in Q1 2021.