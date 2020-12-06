Youth Science Canada launches podcast to encourage adventures in STEM

Youth Science Canada announces today the launch of a podcast series, Why to How: Adventures in STEM. Hosted by Youth Science Canada’s Stuart McKelvie, the podcast takes listeners on a deep dive into the passions that fuel humanity’s pursuit of innovation, creativity and exploration through the personal stories of Canada-Wide Science Fair alumni.

“The exhilaration one finds in STEM is not the result of a discovery, product or project but rather the journey from why to how, and how this experience can change your life or perspective for the better,’ says Stuart McKelvie, social media manager at Youth Science Canada. “Over the past 60 years, Canada-Wide Science Fairs have attracted literally thousands of Canadian youth who have experienced extraordinary growth, personal and professional success thanks to their passion for curiosity and can-do approach to life. Our podcast explores this very vibrant and personal aspect of STEM that is sure to inspire listeners.”

Podcast are available

Episode one of podcast Why to How: Adventures in STEM, interviews Canadian inventor Ann Makosinski. The audio and video of the podcast are available on numerous podcasting platforms and Youth Science Canada’s social media channels.

“Our greatest resource is our mind,” says Reni Barlow, executive director at Youth Science Canada. “And curiosity is a key ingredient in the fuel we need to nurture it. Through this series and the alumni we’re interviewing, we’re hoping we can add a second ingredient – confidence – to help inspire more youth to dive deeper into STEM projects, exploration and, ultimately, to join this amazing adventure.”

