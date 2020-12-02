UL hits century mark of operation in Canada

UL, a Toronto-based global safety science company, officially marks its 100th anniversary in Canada this year. Initially established in Toronto by UL founder, William H. Merrill, to test the safety of appliances and other household devices, UL in Canada has grown over the past century to now employ more than 275 engineers, technicians and administrative staff at its nine facilities throughout Canada in Toronto, Edmonton, Mississauga, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Today, as a leading, trusted science-based safety, security and sustainability partner, UL continues to help companies bring safer products to Canadian and global marketplaces. As Canada’s industries have grown, changed and innovated, UL has evolved from focusing on fire safety testing to include construction and engineering, energy and utilities, life safety and security as well as legal cannabis.

Proven scientific processes

“For the past 100 years, UL has helped advance the possibilities of today while safeguarding the unknowns of tomorrow,” said Joseph Hosey, country manager for UL in Canada. “As our customers have innovated to succeed in their own industries, we too have innovated our proven scientific processes and solutions to drive positive changes.”

Developing solutions for local or regional needs within Canada is key to UL’s success. Recent advances include:

In 2017, UL acquired CLEB, a Montreal-based building envelope and building sciences service provider to increase building science services that included building envelope testing, building forensics, field testing and building system commissioning for architects, building owners and manufacturers.

Development of industry guidelines

In 2018, Canada was the first country to federally legalize recreational cannabis. UL saw the need for safety services with this new and unregulated industry and looks to lead the development of industry guidelines and recommendation to address the safety, security and sustainability of facilities and operations in the legal cannabis industry. UL recently partnered with the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to host an international workshop agreement through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to further define industry guidelines.

Canada is a leader in providing energy safety solutions, not just to Canadian consumers but around the globe. In 2019, UL opened a new office in Edmonton, Alberta, to provide local support to the country’s energy hub. The location offers collaborative safety solutions for market demand today with a vision toward supporting the new, sustainable energy solutions of the future.

Shifted key parts to a virtual model

Over the past year, facing challenges brought on by COVID-19, UL continued to help customers in Canada test the safety, security, performance and sustainability of their products. The company shifted key parts of its business to a virtual model, including remote inspections, audits and witness testing, to compensate for modified working arrangements in order to keep its employees as well as its customers safe.

“We swiftly mobilized our resources to support customers during this challenging time. It’s less invasive to our customers’ operations, and we can still deliver best-in-class services to our customers regardless where they are,” Hosey said.

Safety, security and sustainability

As UL focuses on the next 100 years, it looks to continue to help support customer growth by partnering with innovators in Canada to discover new possibilities and deliver what matters – safety, security and sustainability.

“Canada has a lot to be proud of, now and in the future,” said Sajeev Jesudas, international president, UL. “UL is committed to its customers, and we’re here to help with challenges big or small. Whether it’s research and development, manufacturing automation or supply chain complexity, our customers can draw from the knowledge of our highly competent local teams.”