S-P International adds FAE

December 12, 2020  EP&T Magazine


Burnaby BC-based manufacturers’ representatives S-P International recently announced the appointment of Herbert Wong to the position of field application engineer (FAE).

Wong joins S-P Intl. with a strong background in electronics, precision manufacturing and product quality development. He brings a wealth of knowledge in connectors, cables and optics, as well as board level components.

“Herbert is a great addition to our team, and we are sure our customers will enjoy working with him as much as we do,” says Heidi Wassersleben, S-P Intl. general manager. “We are looking forward to developing new opportunities, with cost reduction, product development and design to market challenges in 2021.”

 

