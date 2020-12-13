Rittal Systems Canada announces new president

Rittal Systems Ltd., Canada recently announced that Tim Rourke will be resigning as president, and Andre Bousette will be stepping into this role, taking leadership of Rittal’s Canadian operations based in Mississauga ON.

Rourke completed 25 years of service to Rittal Systems Ltd. in 2020. In 1995, Tim joined Rittal as an outside sales representative in Eastern and Northern Ontario. In 1997, he was promoted to regional sales manager for Ontario. Regarded for his “clear vision of success combined with his acute sense of customer service” catapulted Rittal’s sales, brand awareness and customer loyalty in Canada, according to a company media release. Rourke then moved on to regional sales manager for Western Canada. In 2002, he moved into a business development role, helping Rittal grow through a targeted approach to markets and industries. In 2010, Rourke became the business operation manager, guiding Rittal through a series of complex projects. In 2015, he took over as president of Rittal Systems Ltd., and continued to raise Rittal’s profile in the industry, as a ‘Great Place to Work’, recipient of Electro-Federation Canada’s Marketing Excellence Awards, and Affiliated Distributor Supplier of the Year Award. In recent years, Rourke has been a founding member of the German Technology Day events and has initiated the ‘Women in Tech’ EFC scholarship.

Moving forward with Bousette

André Bousette has been with Rittal Systems Ltd., Canada for 25 years, joining as an outside sales representative in Montreal and surrounding area. In 1997, Bousette became the regional sales manager for Quebec. Building the team and developing long term and loyal customers are some of his many strengths.

“Rittal’s strong market position in Eastern Canada is a tribute to his vision, leadership, dedication and hard work,” says Rittal’s media release. As national sales manager from 2004 to 2008, Bousette was key in the development of many of Rittal’s largest and most important channel partners. In his most recent position as regional sales director for Eastern Canada, he has achieved record sales growth while lending his considerable knowledge and expertise to the functional areas of TSG and Modification as well as Product management for Rittal’s industrial solutions; in particular power distribution and climate control. With more than 30-years’ of experience in the manufacturing and automation fields, Bousette also holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Concordia University and post-grad qualifications from McGill University.