Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries

Molex, a leading global connectivity and electronics solutions provider, has acquired Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho. Fiberguide will join Molex’s Polymicro business, a Phoenix-based provider of specialty optical fiber and fluidic-based products tailored for medical, industrial and datacom applications.

“Today, Molex is setting a new standard of excellence in the industry while fulfilling our vision of becoming the leading provider of specialty optical fiber products,” said Jim Clarkin, GM of Polymicro. “Our combined capabilities give global customers a full array of products and complete solutions to meet emerging requirements for innovative laser-based optical systems.”

As a global player in optical fiber arrays and cable assemblies, Fiberguide is positioned to help Molex address the stringent needs of medical applications, including high-power laser surgery, DNA sequencing and flow cytometry. Both Molex and Fiberguide bring extensive expertise in optical fibers, analytical probes and fully packaged assemblies to support increasing demands for minimally invasive medical procedures. Additionally, a complementary portfolio of design capabilities provides customer-centric solutions for industrial monitoring and sensing as well as datacom applications that require reliable performance in extremely harsh environments.